50 Cent is making a documentary about Tekashi 6ix9ine

An episode of the docuseries will tell the story of the controversial rapper's career

50 Cent is set to produce a new documentary based on the career of the controversial Tekashi 6ix9ine, a new report states.

6ix9ine is currently on trial after pleading guilty to nine federal charges including ones relating to racketeering, conspiracy, firearms offences and drugs trafficking.

Last week, 50 Cent revealed that he was “working” to secure the rights to make a 6ix9ine movie, and a new report from TMZ appears to confirm that the rapper is set to make a docuseries focusing on the high-profile court cases of various rappers, including 6ix9ine and Snoop Dogg.

A representative for 6ix9ine has since confirmed to XXL that an episode of the series will be based on the rapper, real name Daniel Hernandez.

The new docu-series is reportedly called A Moment in Time, and will feature between six and eight hour-long episodes.

Alongside 6ix9ine and Snoop, the series also seems set to feature stories on former NBA player Rafer Alston and producer Scott Storch, who has worked with the likes of Chris Brown.

Two alleged members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang – Anthony Ellison and Aljermiah Mack – were recently convicted of racketeering after 6ix9ine testified against them in court in a bid to reduce his own prison sentence.

Despite facing a minimum of 47 years in jail, 6ix9ine could now possibly be released as early as 2020 after his testimonies helped to secure the two men’s convictions.

The move has led 6ix9ine to be called a “snitch” by Snoop Dogg’, while 2 Chainz also called him out for “ratting”.