50 Cent mic toss audio reveals odd exchange with 911 dispatcher

The audio from the 911 call made on the day 50 Cent threw a microphone at a woman in the audience at a recent gig has been released.

The incident took place at a show in Los Angeles on August 30 and happened when the rapper appeared to be frustrated after suffering a succession of failing mics. Although he didn’t deny throwing the object, his lawyer Scott Leemon told TMZ that he “would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone”.

The victim was Power 106 radio host Bryhana Monegain, who alleged to law enforcement that 50 Cent looked directly at her before throwing the mic and so he knew that she was there. She was taken to hospital to be treated for a laceration on her head.

TMZ has now obtained a recording of the 911 call, where the dispatcher seemed shocked that someone suffered what the caller described as “blunt force trauma” from a microphone, even to the point that he started laughing.

After the dispatcher finishes laughing, he asks “Is she currently awake?” When told that the victim remained conscious, the dispatcher asked: “Who’s performing tonight?”

It follows a summer spate of fans hurling objects at artists. One of the most dangerous cases occurred in June when pop star Bebe Rexha was seen falling to her knees after a mobile phone struck her in the face.

The incident left the singer needing stitches above her eye and it was later reported that the concertgoer who threw the device did so because he thought “it would be funny”.

Drake was also the target of items thrown from the crowd. In July he was hit by an object while on stage in Chicago during the opening night of his ‘All A Blur Tour’ with 21 Savage. The object, which hit him in the arm during the performance, turned out to be a mobile phone although he didn’t comment on the incident during the show.

In July Cardi B allegedly flipped the trend when she threw a microphone towards a fan. The battery case that was launched, although which did not name the rapper, was dropped last month.

Meanwhile, in other 50 Cent news, Eminem made a surprise appearance at his “best friend’s show in Detroit earlier this week, where he teamed up with the rapper to perform ‘Patiently Waiting’ and ‘Crack A Bottle’.