50 Cent mocks Madonna again for sharing risqué photos

50 Cent has once again mocked Madonna for sharing risqué photos on Instagram.

Last year, after Madonna posted a series of images on Instagram wearing lingerie and lying on and under a bed, the rapper reposted one of the images with the caption: “Yo this is the funniest shit! LOL. That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO.”

Madonna responded, saying: “I guess your new career is getting attention while trying to humiliate others. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist or an adult. You’re just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age!”

Advertisement Then, in a since-deleted Tweet, 50 apologised for his remarks, saying: “I’m sorry I did not intend to hurt your feelings. I don’t benefit from this in anyway. I said what I thought when I saw the picture because of where I had seen it before I hope you accept my apology.” The queen of pop did not accept the apology, however. “You were trying to shame me,” she said in an Instagram video directed at the rapper. “Your apology is fake, it’s bullshit, and it’s not valid. … An apology is not valid if you don’t know what you’re apologizing for. What you should be apologizing for is your misogynistic, sexist, ageist behavior and remarks.”

Now, the rapper is again posting about Madonna’s age and photos on his social media account. “I hope she didn’t make her kids take this picture,” he wrote on Instagram, captioning the photo Madonna had previously posted next to multiple photos of aliens.

He continued: “LOL at 63 somebody tell her to chill out please.” Madonna has not responded to his post at this time.

Meanwhile, Madonna recently called on the US government to reform firearm safety in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting, which left 19 young children and two adults dead.

“I cannot imagine the heartache and heartbreak the parents of these 19 children must feel,” she posted on Instagram alongside a clip from her 2019 ‘God Control’ music video.

She added: “I have children in elementary school and if they did not come home from school one day I don’t think I could survive.”