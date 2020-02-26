50 Cent praises Pop Smoke’s freestyle cover of his hit ‘Many Men’

Following the death of Pop Smoke last week, 50 Cent has praised the young rapper’s cover of his 2003 hit ‘Many Men’.

The ‘Dior’ rapper was shot and killed at his home in Los Angeles, California on February 19. The police described the murder as a “targeted” hit.

Earlier this month, 50 Cent was spotted partying with the 20-year-old in Miami during Super Bowl weekend, and he has since been very vocal about Pop Smoke’s talent and their friendship.

Advertisement

Now, he’s shared a clip of a Pop Smoke freestyle where he covers 50’s ‘Many Men’, which features on the G-Unit rapper’s diamond-selling debut album ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin”.

“I told you n***as to make sure nothing happen to him,” 50 wrote on his Twitter page. “What the fuck man. He was on his way.”

See the clip below:

🤦‍♂️i told you niggas to make sure nothing happen to him. 🤨 what the fuck man 😠he was on his way. pic.twitter.com/tgMzn3mehk — 50cent (@50cent) February 25, 2020

Last week, Pop Smoke’s girlfriend spoke out for the first time since his death.

She recalled the last time they saw each other just as a private memorial for the rapper was held over the weekend.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, 50 Cent has been given a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Helping Fiddy – aka Curtis Jackson – to celebrate the moment was Dr Dre and Eminem, the latter delivering an emotive speech to mark the moment.