50 Cent proposes Drake vs. Lil Wayne ‘VERZUZ’ battle

50 Cent has proposed the idea of a potential VERZUZ matchup between Drake and Lil Wayne.

During a promotional run for his Branson cognac, the G-Unit rapper took part in a live Instagram interview in Texas. He was asked who a good opponent would be to both Drake and Wayne if they were to take part in the series.

Explaining that he thinks the best opponents would be each other, 50 said: “I think because of the momentum, the best thing would be Lil Wayne vs. Drake…because it’s two styles, two different styles in the same period so it will be entertaining enough to watch both of them.”

VERZUZ is the popular entertainment series that pits producers, songwriters and artists against each other in a rap battle style format on Instagram Live and Apple Music.

Competitors take it in turns playing a song from a list of 20 from their discography, as fans, friends and fellow artists watch on. A winner is later decided by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz.

Watch 50’s interview below.

Last week, The Game said that he would be willing to take part in a VERZUZ battle – but only if he was pitted against 50 Cent.

The California rapper was asked in a new interview about taking part in the ongoing online rap/DJ battle series, which began earlier this year during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, 50 has weighed in on the Grammys row, dubbing the organisers of the event as being “out of touch”.

Commenting on the forthcoming 2021 event’s nominations for Best Rap Album in a since-deleted post, he said: “Best Rap Album. They out of touch this shit ain’t it, get the fuck outta here. 50cent #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.” He also included several grinning emojis.

His comments could possibly be due to an omission for late rapper Pop Smoke’s debut album ‘Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon’ , which he executive produced with Steven Victor and Rico Beats.