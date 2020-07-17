50 Cent reacts to Carole Baskin’s Cameo cover of ‘In Da Club’

50 Cent has reacted after learning that Tiger King star Carole Baskin covered one of his most well known songs, ‘In Da Club’.

The rapper shared a video of the moment Baskin covered the song with husband Howard in a birthday greeting ordered on Cameo, a site where fans can buy personalised greetings from a range of celebrities.

The video, which viewers on social media variously described as “cringeworthy” and “embarrassing”, quickly went viral and caught the attention of Fiddy, who reflected on the song’s reach.

He said: “This song wasn’t music it was magic. It went everywhere in the world then never went away. Every day is somebody’s birthday.”

He then added: “But the shit it did to Murder inc Lol.”

You can see the post below:

Earlier this week, Baskin issued a response after being tricked into recording a video tribute to Rolf Harris and Jimmy Savile.

The Big Cat Rescue founder posted a birthday message on July 14 on Cameo, after Australian comedian Tom Armstrong requested a shoutout for the sex offender.

“I am amazed at the lengths (and expense) people will go to in order to trash my reputation,” Baskin said in a statement to Metro.

“Of course, I have never heard of Rolf Harris or Jimmy Savile and would not have done the Cameo had I known.”

She added: “The signature line in my email reads, ‘I ask you to judge me by the enemies I have made.’ – Franklin D Roosevelt, and I think that tells you all you need to know about the kind of people who abuse me in their efforts to make other people hate me.”