50 Cent responds to Daphne Joy’s sexual abuse allegations

50 Cent has denied allegations made by his ex-partner Daphne Joy of physical and sexual abuse.

The rapper made the statement in response to a series of claims made by Joy yesterday (March 28), which alleged 50 Cent (real name Curtis Jackson) of “raping” and “physically abusing” her. Jackson and Joy share a son together, Sire.

Joy shared the allegations days after being named in Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, which claimed that she received financial compensation for sex work. Upon hearing the news, it was reported that 50 Cent attempted to gain sole custody of their child, with Joy posting the allegations against the rapper on Instagram shortly afterwards.

Responding to her claims, Jackson said to The Hollywood Reporter: “The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy the mother of my twelve year old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire.

“The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time.”

NME have reached out to 50 Cent for comment.

Joy also responded to the accusation she was a sex worker in Jones’ lawsuit, writing: “I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit. The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and character assassination. I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney.”

Jones’ lawsuit filed last month primarily concerns allegations that Diddy sexually assaulted him and threw frequent parties with sex workers and underage girls in attendance. Diddy has denied all accusations and labelled them as “pure fiction”.

The case follows a wave of allegations against the media mogul, who was accused of rape and physical abuse in a lawsuit by his former partner Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura in November 2023. Combs denied the accusations at the time and later settled out of court to “mutual satisfaction”.

A week after Ventura’s lawsuit, two new allegations by two different women also came out with one claiming that Combs drugged and sexually assaulted her and the other alleging that Combs and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall took turns raping the plaintiff and her friend in 1990 or 1991 – with Diddy allegedly turning violent days later.

He denied those allegations in December, saying via a statement: “I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.” That same month, he was also accused of the “gang rape” of a 17-year-old girl, which he denies. Hall did not immediately comment on the allegations.

Diddy’s homes were recently raided by the federal police as part of an ongoing sex-trafficking investigation. His lawyer has responded to the raids as “a witch hunt” that was a “gross use of military-level force”.

In other news, 50 Cent recently announced he has a documentary about Diddy’s sexual assault allegations in the works.