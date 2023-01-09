50 Cent reveals Eminem turned down $8million fee for World Cup performance

Eminem turned down a significant sum to perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, according to 50 Cent.

The tournament faced widespread criticism when it kicked off in November, regarding the death of migrant workers in the creation of stadiums and the country’s views on homosexuality, which is illegal in Qatar.

Speaking on Real 92.3’s Big Boy’s Neighbourhood, 50 Cent said that the pair were approached to perform a duet at the tournament, with $9million (£7.4million) allegedly on the table.

“Because of the Super Bowl, I got an inquiry about World Cup and they had a budget of $9million,” he said. “I would’ve taken one and then the other eight would have been for him.”

50 Cent was a surprise guest at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show, which was headlined by Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige.

After speaking to Eminem’s manager Paul Rosenberg, 50 learnt that the rapper wasn’t interested. “They’re like, he’s not gonna do it,” he continued. “If you would do a one-off show, maybe you would do the biggest live sporting event in the world.”

Ahead of the World Cup, a number of acts distanced themselves from the tournament. Joe Lycett criticised David Beckham for his reported £10million sponsorship deal with Qatar, and offered to donate £10,000 of his own money to queer charities if Beckham ended the sponsorship before the tournament started. If not, it would be shredded on the opening day of the tournament.

He later revealed he didn’t actually shred £10,000 in protest of Beckham’s involvement in the World Cup, sharing that he actually donated the money to charity.

Dua Lipa denied rumours that she was set to perform at the opening ceremony, while Rod Stewart also revealed he turned down the opportunity for moral reasons. However, Robbie Williams defended performing for the World Cup, saying that it would be “hypocritical for me not to go”.

Elsewhere, South Korean pop singer Jungkook of K-pop boyband BTS headlined the opening ceremony, while Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin also performed.

In other news, 50 Cent has announced plans to create a “modern” version of Eminem’s semi-autobiographical film 8 Mile. “It’s going to be big. I ain’t got no duds,” he said.