50 Cent says Eminem’s verse on Nas’ ‘EMPD2’ inspired him to write again

50 Cent was so impressed with Eminem’s verse on Nas‘ recent track ‘EMPD2′ that it has inspired him to write music again.

Last month, Nas released his 13th studio album, ‘King’s Disease II’, featuring the first collaboration between the Queensbridge rapper and Eminem. The track’s namesake, EPMD, also appear on the Hit-Boy-produced record.

During his verse, Em gives out flowers to some of rap’s greats and pays tribute to some of the rapper’s we’ve lost. He also acknowledges his own mortality: “I hit 50 via text/ Told him that I love him ’cause I don’t even know when I’ma see him next/ Tomorrow could be a death.”

During a recent interview, 50 Cent, who is a longtime friend and collaborator of Eminem’s, said the verse struck a chord with him and made him want to record again.

“When Em does something that stands out to me, it’s special,” he told People. “He just had a performance on Nas’ album, and it made me want to record again because of my connection to it. He sounded so good that I was like, I gotta write something.”

50, who hasn’t released an album since 2014’s ‘Animal Ambition’, continued: “I feel like I’m still in it. Even if I don’t share it with the general public, it forced me back into writing, going to the studio and recording something.”

Meanwhile, Eminem will portray FBI informant Richard Wershe Jr. (aka White Boy Rick) in 50 Cent‘s forthcoming Starz drama series BMF (Black Mafia Family).

Wershe was an FBI informant as a teenager in the mid-1980s, having infiltrated a Detroit gang. He was later dumped by the FBI and in 1987, at the age of 17, was arrested for cocaine possession and sentenced to life in prison, though was paroled and released last year at the age of 50.

In 2017, a documentary on his life titled White Boy was released. The following year, a scripted drama titled White Boy Rick arrived.

As The Wrap reports, Em’s appearance will be relatively brief, with the rapper featuring in one episode of the series, which 50 served as an executive producer for. Outside of music videos, Eminem’s filmography is relatively short, though he made cameo appearances in the 2009 film Funny People and a 2010 episode of Entourage.