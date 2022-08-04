50 Cent says former G-Unit artists blame him “all the time” for career failures

50 Cent has admitted that bands on his former G-Unit label blame him “all the time” for their career failures.

The rapper who has steered the careers of several artists including The Game, Lloyd Banks, and Young Buck was asked whether any rappers spoke out against him but later apologised for their actions.

“Yeah, I get that all the time,” he told Houston’s 97.9 The Box. “What’s ill is, when you’re in the seat, the driver’s seat, a lot of times, no, every time something goes wrong it’s your fault. If you ask artists why their career didn’t go the way they want, it’s the [fault of the] record label. See what I’m saying?

“I happened to become the record label; so all of those artists that were around and didn’t do exactly what they thought they were supposed to do, it’s my fault that it didn’t. They give it to me individually now, like it’s not the company, it’s him.”

He added: “The other people are upset because they felt like they coulda did it, ‘if you had did it for me. So it’s your fault you didn’t do it for me.’ I can’t make people buy records.”

Meanwhile, D12 rapper Bizarre recently spoken about the time Suge Knight stopped by 50 Cent‘s ‘In Da Club’ video shoot in an attempt to intimidate the G-Unit head honcho.

“It was like a standoff,” he said. “I know it sounds like a fucking made-up movie but it’s really true. We was shooting the ‘In Da Club’ video and somebody said, ‘Suge Knight here!’ And I was at the bar, gang was there…and they stopped and Suge came in with 30 Mexicans, like you said, which is weird. And I just remember…50 was like, ‘What’s up man? What you wanna do?’”

He continued: “Suge looked at him and he took a puff of his cigar, and he blew it out and he did like this and he left. Just some LA-type shit, intimidation-type shit.”