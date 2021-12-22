50 Cent says he wants to create a sitcom like ‘The Cosby Show’

50 Cent has said that he wants to create a modern-day sitcom like The Cosby Show.

In a post on instagram, the rapper praised actress Phylicia Rashad, who played Claire Huxtable.

He wrote: “I have had a crush on @phyliciarashad for forever. I don’t know, she can talk with her eyes. she was just it, I think it was The Cosby Show it was the only representation of Black love on TV. I gotta make us a new one.”

50 Cent has been getting increasingly involved in the TV industry in recent years, starring in and executive producing hit Starz’ crime drama Power. In 2020, a spin-off, Power Book II, was announced, which was followed by second spin-off Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan jumps back in time from the events of Power, focusing on the early story of Kanan (played by 50 Cent in Power) who is a young drug dealer working in New York City.

50 Cent also praised actor Geoffrey Owens on Instagram, who appears in a recurring role as the executor of the St. Patrick Family Estate on the show. He reshared a post that celebrates Owens’ transition back to the small screen after working at Trader Joe’s. “Yeah the underdog back on top @iamgeoffreyowens,” he wrote.

Elsewhere, he recently teased that Power Book IV: Force, the third spin-off in the Power universe, is on its way.

In other news, 50 said he’s no longer interested in appearing as part of Timbaland and Swizz Beatz‘ online battle rap series Verzuz.

“A Verzuz battle? Probably not,” 50 replies. “We back outside. That was something that happened during the pandemic when we was stuck in the house. Now that we back outside, there’s other things to do. We supposed to be creating new history, not being back there.”