50 Cent says he’s “practicing abstinence” in 2024

50 Cent has announced that he is “practicing abstinence” in 2024 through a glitzy new post on Instagram.

Yesterday (January 9), the ‘In Da Club’ rapper took to Instagram to comment on his plans for the new year. In a caption attached to a picture depicting him dressed in a dapper suit, smoking a cigar beside a drink of whiskey on a table, 50 Cent commented that he has a “new idea so big”, he has no time to be distracted.

“I’m practicing abstinence, I have been meditating and focusing on my goals,” he wrote. “I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level.” He capped off the post by tagging his brands, Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi.

Eight hours later, he posted another picture of himself holding a bottle of Branson Cognac, attached to a caption which also tagged his brands, suggesting that his “new idea” may be related to his alcohol endeavours.

50 Cent has spent the second half of 2023 travelling on his ‘The Final Lap’ world tour, which celebrated the 20-year anniversary of his breakout 2003 debut album, ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’. The first leg of the tour saw him performing throughout North America with support from Busta Rhymes, and concluded at Detroit, Michigan’s Pine Knob Music Theatre in September. A week later, the rapper took the tour to Europe, before undertaking a series of UK dates in November.

His UK tour included a date at Manchester’s AO Arena, a performance which earned a four-star review from NME. Writer Gary Ryan highlighted the rapper’s continued excellence, writing: “As confetti spunks into the crowd during a joyous ‘In Da Club’, prompting the kind of audience moves flaunted at every kids’ birthday bash, Fiddy has proved that, while music has been parked for the last decade, he still has the magnetism to demonstrate why he was such a big deal in the first place.”

During his concert in Los Angeles, 50 Cent was accused of intentionally hurling a malfunctioning microphone at Power 106 deejay Bryhana Monegain. On his behalf, his lawyer denied that he would “never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone”. On a lighter note, the rapper brought out Eminem for ‘Patiently Waiting’ and ‘Crack A Bottle’ during his final North American tour date in Detroit.

Most recently, 50 Cent was reportedly working on a documentary about the sexual assault allegations levelled against his long-time rival, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. Combs was first subjected to allegations by his ex-girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie in November, before settling the lawsuit one day after it was formally filed.