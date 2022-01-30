50 Cent says his next album will be his last

50 Cent has revealed that his next album will be his last full-length release – although he won’t be retiring from music.

The rapper and television mogul has been teasing the follow-up to 2014’s ‘Animal Ambition’ for quite some time, but so far nothing has materialised.

In a recent interview promoting the soon-to-be-released Power spin-off series, Force, which is based on Tommy’s character, 50 discussed one of his recent instagram posts, which caused a bit of a buzz online due to the caption: “Smile my next album might be my last.”

Advertisement

When asked about the post, he confirmed to The Talk on CBS that his next release will be his last full-length project, but that he will continue to release music, with much of it attached to his work in television.

You can see 50’s interview below:

50 Cent has released five solo studio albums across his career: ‘Get Rich Or Die Tryin” (2003), ‘The Massacre’ (2005), ‘Curtis’ (2007), ‘Before I Self Destruct’ (2009) and ‘Animal Ambition’ 2014). He also put out two albums with G-Unit: ‘Beg For Mercy’ (2003) and ‘T.O.S. (Terminate On Sight)’ (2008).

The most recent music 50 has shared is the theme song for Power Book IV: Force.

Advertisement

The Jeremih and Lil Durk assisted tune – called ‘Power Powder Play’ – soundtracks the opening titles of the new series that premieres on February 6 via STARZ.

Meanwhile, the G-Unit rapper has announced details of a massive London show at Wembley Arena this summer.

The announcement for the gig followed news of the rapper being announced as a headliner for Manchester’s Parklife festival, which will be a UK exclusive festival show for 2022.

Tickets for the new London show, set for June 10, went on sale on Friday (January 28). You can get tickets here.