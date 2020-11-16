50 Cent says Jeremih is “doing a little better” after hospitalisation for coronavirus

50 Cent has offered an update on Jeremih‘s condition after the singer and rapper was hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Jeremih was hospitalised and put in an Intensive Care Unit on a breathing ventilator after contracting the virus.

On Sunday night (November 15), 50 Cent posted a photo of Jeremih on Instagram, sharing an update on his status.

“Thank you for praying for my Boy @jeremih,” 50 cent wrote, “he is responsive today, doing a little better.”

50 Cent had previously asked fans to send their prayers to Jeremih, after revealing that he was in an ICU in Chicago, saying, “he’s not doing good this covid shit is real.”

Chance The Rapper also sent Jeremih well wishes on social media, tweeting, “Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih.

“He is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.”

Big Sean also shared “Prayers up, praying for your strength Jeremih” on Twitter.

The story was originally reported by TMZ, which later updated their story to reveal that an anonymous source disclosed that Jeremih’s “condition has recently gotten worse”.