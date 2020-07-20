50 Cent seems to have blamed Jay-Z for Kanye West‘s controversial comments about the abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

The rapper brought Jay-Z’s name into the fray by captioning a reposted video of West’s first US presidential campaign rally last night (July 19) with: “What the fuck did he just say. This is all Jay z fault, kanye’s first Rally. LOL.”

It’s not clear why 50 Cent brought up Jay-Z’s name when resharing a video from the rally and it could well be a bit of lighthearted prodding.

West’s campaign rally in South Carolina was an eventful affair (read NME’s lowdown here), which saw the billionaire rapper break down in tears while speaking about his pro-life stance, among other topics.

West also stated controversially that Tubman didn’t in fact free slaves, saying: “she just had them work for other white people”.

The rally followed some confusion last week as to whether West was still running for US President after a campaign manager reportedly said that he had dropped out. However, shortly after that news broke West had officially filed his first bit of paperwork necessary to embark on a legitimate presidential campaign.

In his blog about the night, NME’s Jordan Bassett explained that West’s bid has been criticised by commentators who claim the rapper “will split the vote that would otherwise go to Democratic candidate Joe Biden, thereby strengthening Donald Trump’s bid for re-election.

“[West] rejected this, leading to his most widely denounced proclamation from the event: ‘The most racist thing that’s ever been said… is the idea that if Kanye West runs for President… I’m gonna split the Black votes.'” West then went on to proclaim that Tubman didn’t help free slaves.

It’s not the first time West has courted controversy tied to race. In 2018, he suggested “slavery was a choice” before later retracting his comments.