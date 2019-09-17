New Eminem album on the way, says 50 Cent

The follow-up to 'Kamikaze' appears to be in the works right now

Eminem is currently working on a new album, according to 50 Cent.

Speaking about a potential reunion with the Eminem on LA radio station Real 92.3, the ‘Before I Self Destruct’ rapper mentioned that the pair were are working on a project right now, something which will potentially be included on Eminem’s upcoming album. “He sent me a record now, he working now,” said Curtis Jackson. “He got some things man. Still the highest-selling rap artist in the world. We’re doing it now.”

Elsewhere in the interview, 50 Cent discusses his beef with Rick Ross, internal issues within G-Unit and more. Watch him discuss the new Eminem record at the 29-minute mark.

Last week Eminem’s official YouTube channel inexplicably uploaded a lengthy jazz instrumental under the title ‘The Real Slim Shady’, leaving fans speculating as to what it could mean. The track was attributed to a mysterious ‘PhilipJones16’, but has since been deleted from his channel and re-uploaded elsewhere.

The rapper also sparked speculation last month that another feud could be on the horizon, after posting a cryptic tweet that some fans believed hinted at a new diss track.