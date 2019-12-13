50 Cent says Oprah Winfrey only criticises “young black men” accused of sexual assault

50 Cent has accused Oprah Winfrey of criticising black male stars who have been accused of sexual assault allegations and ignoring white men faced with similar claims.

The rap star criticised the talk show host on Instagram, after it was announced that she is set to produce a #MeToo documentary which focuses on the allegations faced by rap mogul Russell Simmons.

An official release confirms that the film is a “profound examination of race, gender, class and intersectionality, and the toll assaults take on their victims and society at large”.

“I don’t understand why Oprah is going after black men,” 50 Cent wrote, alongside a photo of both Winfrey and Simmons.

Advertisement

“No Harvey Weinstein, no Epstein, just Michael Jackson and Russell Simmons, this shit is sad.

He added: “These documentaries are publicly convicting their targets, it makes them guilty till proven innocent.”

He also made reference to US TV anchor’s emotionally charged interview with R Kelly earlier this year, and accused her of causing the “death blow” to Kelly’s career.

For her part, Winfrey took part in an interview with Wade Robson and James Safechuck earlier this year, after the broadcast of Lifetime documentary Leaving Neverland, in which the pair outlined alleged abuse at the hands of Jackson when they were children.

Advertisement

Winfrey is yet to respond to the claims.

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that 50 Cent is working on a documentary about controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.