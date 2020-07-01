GAMING  

50 Cent shares fan-made artwork designs for Pop Smoke’s debut album following Virgil Abloh backlash

50, who is an executive producer on the album, told Abloh that the late rapper's fans "ain't going for this bullshit"

By Sam Moore
50 Cent / Pop Smoke
50 Cent / Pop Smoke (Picture: Getty)

50 Cent has been showcasing fan-made artwork designs for the upcoming posthumous debut album by Pop Smoke after its original album cover faced an online backlash.

The late rapper’s album is set for release on Friday (July 3), and designer Virgil Abloh was behind the original album art that was first shared on Monday night (June 29).

However, Abloh’s design (which you can see below) has been heavily criticised online and derided as “lazy”, leading Pop Smoke’s manager Steven Victor to bow to criticism and promise fans that “changes will be made” to the artwork before Friday.

Pop Smoke fans have been submitting their own cover designs online following the backlash over Abloh’s original artwork, with 50 Cent — who is an executive producer on the upcoming album — showcasing a number of those designs on his own Instagram account after criticising Abloh’s work.

“Hey Virgil we need new album art, they ain’t going for this bullshit,” he wrote yesterday (June 30). “Love ya work let’s get to it.”

50 then shared over 35 fan-submitted designs for Pop Smoke’s album artwork — you can see a selection of those below.

A number of other designs for the Pop Smoke album artwork have also been shared by fans and artists on Twitter — you can see a selection of those below.

Last week, 50 Cent told fans that “you’re going to see that we really just lost something big” in regards to the passing of Pop Smoke.

“He said to me he wanted to take his mother to an award show,” 50 continued. “I would like to be able to do that.”

