50 Cent shares stacked line-up for ‘Green Light Gang’ Malta experience

50 Cent has announced that Akon, Fat Joe, and Trina will perform at his ‘Green Light Gang’ entertainment experience in Malta.

Heartless Crew, Jeremih, DJ Premier, Remy Ma, and So Solid Crew are also among those slated to perform alongside the G-Unit head honcho, who will headline the event, which takes place September 22 – 26.

Teaming up with travel, music, and technology company Pollen, 50 has curated a series of events on the Mediterranean island. The four-day, four-night festival will include after-dark parties, cruises, and an outdoor cinema for screenings of the rapper’s hit STARZ TV series Power.

Advertisement

“Turning up the heat, bringing OGs to #GreenLightGangMalta,” the rapper shared in a tweet which included the list of performers and a video announcement.

“What’s up Malta it’s your boy 50 cent,” he said in the video. “The Green Light gang is coming to your town we’re going to take over from September 22 to the 26, I’m talking about morning noon and night. I’m talking about the beaches I’m talking about cruises, I’m talking about live screenings of ‘Power’.”

50 Cent continued: “All-star hip-hop and R&B line-up, DJs, after parties, it’s going to be crazy. And, of course, that last night imma do my thing, so you already know what’s going down.”

You can sign up for early access for the event now, with accommodation bundles priced at £499 (basic package), £529 (standard), and £609 (premium). Find out more information here.

In other 50 news, he recently revealed that the Snoop Dogg TV series he was working on is no longer in production due to the network dropping “the damn ball”.

Advertisement

The pair announced last December that they would be teaming up on A Moment In Time: Murder Was The Case, an anthology series focusing on the criminal events that occur behind the scenes of hip-hop history.