50 Cent teases release of new Pop Smoke single feat. Roddy Ricch

50 Cent has teased the upcoming release of a posthumous Pop Smoke single that will feature himself and rapper Roddy Ricch. The name of the track is not yet known.

Sharing a post to Instagram on June 23, 50 Cent tagged himself, Ricch, his liqueur line Branson Cognac and his champagne product Le Chemin Du Roi.

Pop Smoke, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, was shot dead in Los Angeles in February at age 20.

At the time of his death Smoke had been working on his first full-length album, ‘Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon’, following on from the release of mixtapes ‘Meet The Woo’ and ‘Meet The Woo Vol. 2’, the latter released earlier this year.

In March, Fiddy vowed to help finish Smoke’s debut album, saying at the time, “I’m on the move listening to Pop smoke, I decided I’m gonna executive produce and finish his album for him.”

The album was originally slated for release this month but has been pushed back to July 3 out of respect for the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd. The posthumous single ‘Make It Rain’ featuring Rowdy Rebel was, however, released earlier this month.

In the time since Smoke’s passing, 50 Cent has been vocal about the late rapper’s talents, praising Smoke’s cover of his hit ‘Many Men’. Smoke’s first posthumous video for single ‘Shake the Room’, which appeared on ‘Meet The Woo Vol. 2’ was released in March. Watch it here.

Last week Smoke’s family announced the details of the rapper’s Shoot For The Stars Foundation, named for the upcoming debut album and set up by Smoke before his untimely passing.

Shoot For The Stars Foundation, led by Smoke’s mother, aims to provide technology and other means to “help urban youth everywhere turn their pain into champagne”.