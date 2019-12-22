50 Cent rents out entire Toys ‘R’ Us store for his son before Christmas

Christmas came early for 50 Cent‘s son, Sire Jackson, this week after the rapper rented out an entire Toys ‘R’ Us store just for him.

According to E! News, the G-Unit rapper spent $100,000 to shut the store down for two hours so that his and ex Daphne Joy’s son could get anything he wanted.

After all 885 Toys ‘R’ Us stores were closed last year following the company’s bankruptcy filing, two were reopened a few weeks ago under new ownership. One of the newly opened stores is located in the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey, which is where 50 took his son on a pre-Christmas private shopping spree.

Advertisement

Joy posted photos of the private event on her and Sire’s Instagram pages.

“When I asked my Dad for the ‘WHOLE Toys R Us Store’ for Christmas I didn’t think he would actually do it, but he did,” one post read. “Thank you Daddy! Best Christmas Ever!”

“Christmas came early for Sire lol,” Joy said on her Instagram Story.

She added: “Daddy got Sire all the LEGOs, but not just all the LEGOs, all of Toys R’ Us. And what do you say to Daddy? Say, ‘I love you!’ Sire’s in utter shock right now and disbelief.”

Advertisement

Sire played Rock, Paper, Scissors with Toys ‘R’ Us mascot, Geoffrey the Giraffe, and picked out a few gifts, such as a small plush Geoffrey, some LEGO sets and a NERF blaster.

50’s son also had a special decal made for the floor of the store that read: “Sire’s Toys R Us” and featured a caricature of the him.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent has accused Oprah Winfrey of criticising black male stars who have been accused of sexual assault allegations and ignoring white men faced with similar claims.

The rap star criticised the talk show host on Instagram, after it was announced that she is set to produce a #MeToo documentary which focuses on the allegations faced by rap mogul Russell Simmons.

The rapper has also revealed he is working on a new track with Eminem

In a new interview, the G-Unit head honcho confirmed he’s working on a song for Slim Shady’s next LP.