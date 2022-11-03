50 Cent urges Quavo to take care of Takeoff’s legacy in touching message

50 Cent has sent Quavo a touching message in the wake of Takeoff‘s death, urging him to take care of the late rapper’s legacy.

Migos member Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas in the early hours of Tuesday morning (November 1). He was 28 years old.

It has since been confirmed by a preliminary autopsy report that Takeoff died as a result of “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arms”. The full report is not yet complete.

Yesterday (November 2), 50 Cent – aka Curtis Jackson – shared a snippet from Rich Kleiman’s podcast Out Of Office, where music executive Steven Victor spoke about Jackson’s involvement in Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut album.

In the caption, 50 reached out to Quavo to say that “this is really how it goes” in regards to honouring an artist’s legacy following their death.

“You have to position this album correctly for Take Offs legacy [sic], go make a couple changes and address everything all artist[s] make the best music out of painful moments,” he continued. “R.I.P to pop smoke 🕊R.I.P to Takeoff.”

The interview segment in question sees Victor – founder and CEO of Victor Victor Worldwide, and SVP of A&R at Universal Music – say that Pop Smoke’s record might not have been released if he “never had this conversation with 50″.

“After [Pop Smoke] passed, 50 kept trying to get in touch with me,” he added. “So I finally went to go see him. I couldn’t listen to [Pop Smoke’s] music, and 50 was like, ‘Yo. You’re being selfish. You can’t let your emotions or you being in this depressed state stop you from executing the plans you guys had.

“‘Three weeks ago, you guys were in my office talking about taking over the world. He passed away, but who’s going to keep his legacy going? Who’s gonna make sure his music comes out so he can take care of his family?”

Victor continued: “He’s like, ‘That’s on you. I get you’re sad and all that shit, but this ain’t the time for that’.”

Pop Smoke’s album, ‘Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon’, ended up being released in July 2020. The rapper died in February of that year after being shot during a home invasion robbery at a house in the Hollywood Hills.

In a statement issued after Takeoff’s death, Migos’ record label Quality Control Music wrote: “It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff.

“Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated. Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss.”

Police in Houston have made an appeal for witnesses to come forward in order to help identify the gunman who fired the fatal shot.