50 Cent vows never to feud with anyone again following Kobe Bryant’s death

"I feel like I have to achieve what I want in life now after this"

50 Cent and Kobe Bryant CREDIT: James Devaney/GC Images

50 Cent has said the death of basketball great Kobe Bryant has made him re-evaluate his his history of feuding.

Writing on Instagram, the rapper posted a video of him embracing the late sportsman after a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks

“i feel like i have to achieve what i want in life now after this,” he said. “i have to focus, i’m not arguing with anyone anymore i ll [sic] deal with it another way if there’s a problem.”

The legendary basketball star and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash alongside seven others on Sunday, sparking an outpouring of tributes from the likes of Kanye West, Drake, Flea and Travis Barker.

Earlier today, meanwhile, Beyonce shared a tribute of her own. Posting three pictures of Bryant and his daughter on Instagram, she said: “I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens. You are deeply missed beloved Kobe.”

Earlier this week rapper Bad Bunny also released ‘6 Rings’, a new song written in tribute to the late Basketball star which samples commentary from Bryant’s 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors in 2006.

Paying tribute to Bryant on Instagram, Bunny wrote: “I would never have imagined that this would hurt me so much! I still remember the first time I saw a basketball game, at age seven with my dad, and it was a game of this genius. From that day on he became my favourite player forever!”

