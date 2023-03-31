50 new acts added to Creamfields North 2023 line-up

50 new artists have been added to the line-up for this year’s Creamfields North festival.

The northern edition of the iconic dance festival will take place in the Cheshire countryside later this summer, celebrating the bank holiday weekend.

Scheduled for August 24 to August 27, the four-day already bash made headlines in October last year, when the 2023 instalment became the fastest-selling Creamfields on record. Now, the event will feature even more new artists as a new wave of acts has been confirmed.

Black Coffee and Example will join the already-packed line-up, as well as other artists including Aly & Fila, Vintage Culture, Will Atkinson and Will Sparks. Check out the full line-up here.

Other newly-announced acts include Belters Only, Scooter, Eats Everything, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Bryan Kearney, Eli Brown and Shugz.

The 50 new acts will join previously announced artists, including industry heavyweights such as Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Fatboy Slim and Four Tet. Back in November last year, Swedish House Mafia and Tiësto were the first announced acts set to headline the 2023 edition.

While tickets for this year’s Creamfields North sold-out in record-time, event organisers have given fans the opportunity to buy a select number of resale tickets. Released earlier today (March 31), the tickets are composed of all of the failed deposit sales made at the tail-end of last year. Find remaining tickets here.

Back in 2021, Tiësto used his set at the festival to follow through on an unusual promise made to the family of an EDM fan. At the event, the Dutch DJ – whose real name is Tijs Michiel Verwest – shot a late fan’s ashes out of a confetti cannon to close the final night of the event.

The ashes belonged to a longtime fan named Stuart Mitchell, who took his own life in July of that year and left behind a three-year-old son. When selling his ticket for the festival, Mitchell’s mother asked the ticket-buyer if they could spread his ashes at the event. It was from here that organisers suggested the idea.

“Words cannot express our gratitude to his family for allowing us, to everyone who listened to his story and took pictures with the banner, and most importantly to the Creamfields production team for going above and beyond to accommodate us and go out of their way to allow us to honour his memory in such a fitting way,” said Ryan Millen, who purchased the ticket. “Stuart Mitchell, we are humbled to have been allowed to help you complete your journey with us.”