6 Music stage announces line-up for All Points East 2022

The 6 Music stage at this year’s All Points East festival will feature performances from Gilles Peterson, Norman Jay, Sherelle and more.

Returning to the Victoria Park festival as official broadcast partners, 6 Music has today (May 25) announced the line-up for its stage at the two-weekend event, taking place August 19-20 and August 25-28.

Peterson along with fellow 6 Music presenters Mary Anne Hobbs, Tom Ravenscroft, AFRODEUTSCHE, Jamz Supernova and Don Letts will curate the stage; each presenter will also perform DJ sets themselves on the days they oversee.

Acts performing on the stage across the two festival weekends include Benji B, Colleen “Cosmo” Murphy, LUXE, Nabihah Iqbal, Nia Archives, Planningtorock, Shy One, Tash LC & Mina and more.

“After our hugely successful first year of welcoming BBC Radio 6 Music as All Points East’s broadcast partner in 2021, it’s brilliant to have them back hosting the 6 Music stage,” Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, said in a press release. “We’re delighted to welcome back the incomparable Gilles Peterson, Tom Ravenscroft and Mary Anne Hobbs curating the line ups with even more exciting names this summer.”

You can see the stage’s full line-up below:

“We broke new ground with the pioneering All Queens stage at APE in 2021,” Mary Anne Hobbs said in a statement. “It was the first time we’d been back on a festival stage for two years and it was emotional. It’s a joy to return with my ’22 line-up, loaded with incendiary young artists, with roots in many different cultures.”

Jamz Supernova added: “Really excited to be playing APE again, last year was a real highlight for me. Nothing better than being in your hometown. The stage, the sound and the ravers made it magical. This year, I’m really excited to be curating my own line-up on the 6 Music stage, watching the DJs smash it and celebrating the end of the day by watching James Blake.”

Earlier today, Radiohead supergroup The Smile were announced as special guests for Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds‘ set at this year’s All Points East.

On August 28, Cave and his band will headline the final night of the Victoria Park festival, with the support bill also including Michael Kiwanuka, Sleaford Mods, Japanese Breakfast and more.

Gorillaz headline as a UK festival exclusive on August 19, before APE Presents: Field Day returns on August 20 with The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk.

Tame Impala headline the following weekend (August 25), while The National take the top spot on August 26. Disclosure – who added a host of support acts including Charli XCX, Mura Masa to their show this week – headline on Saturday, August 27.