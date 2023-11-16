NewsMusic News

64-year-old hip-hop fan “Momma Jane” goes viral after “rocking with” 50 Cent at Birmingham gig

"The coolest person at my show tonight by far"

By Anagricel Duran
US rapper Curtis James Jackson III, aka 50 Cent, performs on stage at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, western Paris, on November 3, 2023. (Photo by Anna KURTH / AFP) (Photo by ANNA KURTH/AFP via Getty Images)
US rapper Curtis James Jackson III, aka 50 Cent, performs on stage at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, western Paris, on November 3, 2023. (Photo by Anna KURTH / AFP) (Photo by ANNA KURTH/AFP via Getty Images)

A 64-year-old hip-hop fan has gone viral after “rocking with” 50 Cent at his gig in Birmingham earlier this week.

Mary Jane Farquharson – who goes by the name “Momma Jane” to her son’s friends – was seen dancing and having the time of her life at the rapper’s show at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham. A video posted to social media shows the 64-year-old waving her arms during 50 Cent’s performance of his 2007 hit ‘Ayo Technology’ while seated in the balcony section.

The clip made its rounds, catching the attention of the ‘Many Men’ rapper. He went on to repost the video on his official X/Twitter account with the caption: “The coolest person at my show tonight by far, she was rocking wit me. Birmingham second show. LOL”

Advertisement

Speaking to the BBC about the viral clip, Farquharson shared that seeing 50 Cent was on her bucketlist. She didn’t realise that she had gone viral until she woke up in the middle of the night to tend to her dog. After returning to bed, she realised that her phone was buzzing like crazy.

“All my friends and neighbours were sending me messages. I thought, ‘This is a wind up’,” she said. She went on to thank everyone who had left “nice comments” and added that she didn’t classify herself as an old lady. “If you meet me, I’m not. I can hold my own with anybody, young or old,” she said jokingly.

Farquharson went on to claim that she was first spotted by Busta Rhymes – who is on tour with 50 Cent as opening support – before being filmed by someone from the production crew.

“I was having a whale of time. I thought he was filming the crowd behind me, I’m not special,” she said.
In a four-star review of the rapper’s live show in Manchester, NME shared: “As confetti spunks into the crowd during a joyous ‘In Da Club’, prompting the kind of audience moves flaunted at every kids’ birthday bash, Fiddy has proved that, while music has been parked for the last decade, he still has the magnetism to demonstrate why he was such a big deal in the first place.”

In other news, some of 50 Cent’s hits are featured as part of a new Grand Theft Auto Spotify playlist.

Advertisement

The American video game publisher took to their official X/Twitter account to share Grand Theft Auto Radio, a playlist curated with classic tracks and “hidden gems” that have been featured across every station in the Grand Theft Auto series which will be based on fan’s Spotify listening preferences.

Artists such as TotoGorillazDr. DreTravis Scott, M.I.ASaweetieCreedence Clearwater RevivalThe OutfieldRosalíaFergie, John WaiteThe Doobie Brothers and more are all included in the playlist.

Elsewhere, the rapper – whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III – expressed his relief that the Writers Guild of America (WGA) had decided to end the Writers’ Strike.

This came after reports on September 25 confirmed that both the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and WGA worked out a three-year “Minimum Basic Agreement”  after four consecutive days of negotiations. This decision marked the end of the 146-day strike that halted Hollywood and the entertainment business since May.

You May Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement