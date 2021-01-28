’68 announce details of third album, share lead single

Atlanta duo ’68 have confirmed that their third album is on its way. The record, ‘Give One Take One’, is due for release on March 26 via Cooking Vinyl.

To celebrate the announcement, the band have shared lead single and album opener, ‘The Knife, The Knife, The Knife’, along with its accompanying music video.

The clip begins in comedic fashion, with frontman Josh Scogin trying to speak to the camera before laughing to himself and reattempting. Watch the music video below:

In a press statement, Scogin said that ’68’s forthcoming record “holds some of my favourite moments, lyrically, musicals, and even mentally”.

“I travel down several roads that are equal parts therapeutic to get off my chest and terrifying to share with the world. I believe you can feel the tangible joy that music gives each of us in this album.

“I’m so proud of this album and humbled by the journey that it took to get here. And if I’m honest, the vast majority of my thoughts are circled around the hope that we will be able to perform these songs live one day soon.”

‘Give One Take One’ will be ’68’s first full-length album since they released ‘Two Parts Viper’ in 2017. In the interim, they’ve dropped one EP, 2020’s ‘Love Is Ain’t Dead’.

The tracklist for ‘Give One Take One’ is:

1. ‘The Knife, The Knife, The Knife’

2. ‘Bad Bite’

3. ‘Nickels And Diamonds’

4. ‘What You Feed’

5. ‘What You Starve’

6. ‘The Silence, The Silence, The Silence’

7. ‘Life And Debt’

8. ‘Lovers In Death’

9. ‘Nervous Passenger’

10. ‘The Storm, The Storm, The Storm’