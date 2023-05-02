6lack announces 2024 UK and European ‘Since I Have A Lover’ world tour

6lack has announced new tour dates for the UK and European leg of his upcoming 2024 ‘Since I Have A Lover’ world tour. You can buy them here.

The tour is in support of the R&B–hip-hop hybrid star’s recent third studio album, ‘Since I Have A Lover’ – which featured from Don Toliver and Wale. The album comes five years after his second album, ‘East Atlanta Love Letter’.

Now the rapper – real name Ricardo Valdez Valentine – has shared how “excited” he was to finally perform live, saying: “[Five] years later [and] my most favourite part of the journey so far.”

He shared that he hasn’t been on the road since 2019, so will be performing music from across his discography along with “with plenty of intermissions in between.”

“[I] can’t wait to tell the full story,” 6lack continued, “[and] show everything we learned since the last time, even more excited to welcome the new-comers.”

Valentine will be joined by Spinall and Sadboi on his 13-stop 2024 UK and European run. It will take place early next year, beginning on February 12 in Dublin, Ireland’s 3Olympia Theatre and will wrap up in Oslo, Norway on March 3. Check out tour dates below and get tickets here.

6lack’s 2024 UK and European tour dates are:

FEBRUARY 2024

12 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

14 – Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow

15 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

17 – Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham

18 – London, Eventim Apollo

20 – Paris, Bataclan

21 – Cologne, Live Music Hall

22 – Brussells, Ancienne Belgique

25 – Amsterdam, Melkweg

27 – Berlin, Huxleys Neue Welt

29 – Copenhagen, Amager Bio

MARCH

1 – Stockholm, Berns Stockholm

3 – Oslo, Rockefeller Music Hall

6lack worked with Elton John and Gorillaz on the piano-led ‘The Pink Phantom’. He has also worked with Baby Tate, who said in her In Conversation interview with NME that she hopes to work with him again: “I really appreciate 6lack. I appreciate his artistry – his pen is sickening.”