GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

“70 person rave” in Shropshire shut down by police during lockdown

The rave featured a DJ set-up and "appeared to be pre planned"

By Patrick Clarke
Granville Park
Granville Park in Shropshire CREDIT: Google

Police in Telford, Shropshire say they have shut down an illegal “rave” in a park which was attended by at least 70 people on Saturday (May 16) amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

According to tweets by a police account as the incident took place: “We are attending a mass gathering/rave at the Granville park. I’m told 70 people here! We have worked so hard and sacrificed so much and this group decide it doesn’t apply. I’m shocked that people would care so little. #hangYourHeadsInShame”

Advertisement

The incident was subsequently confirmed by West Mercia Police who said that the party had a DJ set up, with the officer saying that it “appears to be pre-planned.”

They also said that one attendee said they’d broken lockdown rules because they were “sick of self isolation.”

Current government advice states that although restrictions are gradually being lifted, people should “not gather in groups of more than two” except with members of their household.

The police did not issue any fines as a result of the incident. “Just to clarify. We don’t fine unless there is no other action open,” Telford Police tweeted.

“We engage and explain. We asked the group to disperse and they did. We would ask anyone who is thinking of organizing one of these events to think of the bigger picture. Please refer to the government guidelines.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, as artists and promoters look for ways for live music to return after the coronavirus pandemic, Live Nation say they are preparing to test a series of crowdless gigs and drive-in concerts.

Recently, the company was forced to furlough 20 per cent of its workforce, equal to 2,100 people, as part of a $600M cost-cutting package.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.