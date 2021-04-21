75 new acts added to 2021 online edition of The Great Escape

The Great Escape has added more than 75 new acts to the lineup for its virtual 2021 edition, including Holly Humberstone, Alfie Templeman and Genesis Owusu.

The Brighton-based new music festival announced back in February that it had cancelled its traditional in-person event for 2021, with a virtual festival taking its place this May.

The first 68 artists were confirmed for the festival last month, and a host of new acts have now been added.

These new artists include the festival’s annual Spotlight artists, who include Remi Wolf, Bad Boy Chiller Crew and Priya Ragu alongside Humberstone, Templeman and Owusu.

See the full list of new artists for The Great Escape 2021 below.

Get ready, the next wave of #TGEOnline artists have landed featuring @HolHumberstone, @thebbccofficial, @alfietempleman, @PRIYARAGUMUSIC + many more. 🔥 Discover the full music channel line up and sign up now to access the free stream on 13th – 14th May. https://t.co/9Lk7fULYuS pic.twitter.com/YRBO2ODIyy — The Great Escape (@thegreatescape) April 21, 2021

The Great Escape was aiming to return this year after its 2020 edition was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but ongoing restrictions mean the 2021 festival will now be unable to take place in its usual guise. Dates of May 11-14 were also announced for the return of the full-scale festival in 2022.

This year, from May 13-14, a host of artists will perform virtually. Among the first wave of acts announced last month are a host of NME 100 acts for 2021, including PVA, Yard Act and Chubby and The Gang.

Detailing their plans for the virtual festival upon its announcement, The Great Escape wrote: “On 13th-14th May 2021 you can expect a huge snapshot of the best new artists showcasing their talents, plus The Great Escape Conference featuring the CMU conference strands, keynote speakers, panels, talks and debates as well as dedicated facilities for the industry to come together and network – just without the sea air and dashing between our beloved venues into the early hours…”