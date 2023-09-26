‘8 Mile’ actor and rapper Nashawn ‘OX’ Breedlove’ has reportedly died

The rapper and 8 Mile actor Nashawn Breedlove has reportedly died.

Bronx rapper Mickey Factz wrote on his social media channels on Monday (September 25) that Breedlove, who played the role of Lotto in the 2002 battle rap film alongside Eminem, had passed away.

“RIP to one of the few emcee’s to beat Eminem… Lotto from 8 Mile. Who’s friends lovingly called him, OX,” he wrote. “You will be missed for your tenacity and aggressiveness.”

Daylyt, another well-known battle rapper, also paid tribute to Breedlove, adding: “The first MC who was ever robbed of his win in a rap battle! Rip Lotto.”

The news is yet to be confirmed by Breedlove’s own social media channels or his family or management.

In 8 Mile, Lotto is a member of the Leaders of the Free World crew and faces down against Eminem’s B-Rabbit character in a battle that the latter eventually wins. The film went on to be a commercial and critical success, winning an Academy Award for Best Original Song for ‘Lose Yourself’.

In November last year, Eminem released a 20th anniversary deluxe edition version of the film’s acclaimed soundtrack album, containing instrumentals of the original songs as well as a demo version of ‘Lose Yourself’.

Eminem spoke to the New York Times in June about the importance of the battle rap scene to his career: “Coming up in the battle scene was the greatest thing to happen to me because I knew what lines were going to get a reaction from the crowd. That’s what I would focus on.”

In January, 50 Cent announced plans to create a television series based on 8 Mile, which he says he wants to be a “modern version” of the film, saying that it would be “for [Eminem’s] legacy”.

In addition to his appearance in ‘8 Mile’, Breedlove also appeared on the soundtrack to The Wash, the 2001 comedy film starring Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. Under the name Ox, Breedlove contributed the song ‘Don’t Talk Shit’.