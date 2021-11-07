808 State’s Andrew Barker has died

808 State bassist and keyboard player Andrew Barker has died, according to a social media statement from the band.

Posted on Twitter today (November 7), the band said: “Its with a heavy heart to inform you of the passing of Andrew Barker.” The statement from his family reads: His family and friends asks that people respect their privacy at this time but remember him for the joy he brought through his personality and music. You’ll be sadly missed.”

Barker was one half of the acid house pioneers, initially formed by Graham Massey, Martin Price and Gerald Simpson in 1988. Andrew Barker and Darren Partington, known as the Spinmasters, joined the group in 1989 following Simpson’s departure to start his solo project, A Guy Called Gerald. Partington left the band after being jailed for 18 months in January 2015 for drug dealing.

808 State released their debut album ‘Newbuild’ in 1988 and went on to release a further five studio LPs, which also included collaborations with artists like Guy Garvey, Bernard Sumner, James Dean Bradfield and Björk. The group are renowned for hits including ‘Pacific State’, ‘In Yer Face’ and ‘The Only Rhyme That Bites’ and their last album, ‘Transmission Suite’, was released in 2019.

Tributes have begun to be paid online following the news of Barker’s death.

Happy Mondays singer Rowetta tweeted: “Absolutely heartbreaking news. Love you & will miss you Andy Barker”

“So sad to hear this about Andy Barker of 808 State,” author and DJ Dave Haslam said. “I first met him 35 years ago. He was a bringer of joy, a totally delightful fella.”

This is a developing story