86TVs’ Felix White once chased Noel Gallagher out of HMV

86TV‘s Felix White has recalled the time when he chased Noel Gallagher out of an HMV store when he was a teenager.

Appearing as a guest on Radio X’s The Evening Show, hosted by Dan O’Connell, The former Maccabees guitarist shared his experience on meeting the Oasis brothers back in the day. “I was completely obsessed with Oasis,” he told the presenter.

White went on to explain his perfect encounter with Liam Gallagher and how he met him at age 16 while on his way to see Oasis support Neil Young in Paris during the ‘Heathen Chemistry‘ Oasis era.

“Liam was on the Eurostar and I had a disposable camera and I very very very nervously asked for a disposable photo, which he said yes to and did the perfect B-boy stance next to me in a photo as I’m going bright red,” he said.

“I’ve never guarded a disposable camera with my life like anything,” he admitted. “That was the most precious thing in the world for that moment on. I’ve still got that photo.”

His encounter with Noel on the other hand was not as great. “The first time I met Noel […] We were in HMV and I was buying The Smiths ‘Hatful of Hollow’, Love ‘Forever Changes’ and another record that I’d only thought of because Noel would talk about these records,” he shared.

He continued: “And then my mate ran up to me as I was about to buy them and went, ‘It’s Noel Gallagher,’ and as I say that now I can still see myself going white, but I ran to the shop and as he was walking out of HMV in Oxford Street and I chased after him. But as he left I still had the CDs in my hand and I set off the security alarm system out of HMV!

“As he turned to look at me, security were coming to get me and he was looking directly at me and I was trying to explain to him and them that I’m only buying these records because he’s told me to.”

In other news, 86TVs – comprising Felix’s brothers Hugo and Will (the latter formerly of mid-’00s indie band Talk Taxis and his solo project BLANc) and The Noisettes’ drummer Jamie Morrison – recently released their debut single ‘Worn Out Buildings’.

White recently shared how Johnny Marr helped steer the direction of 86TVs new music.

Speaking to NME in a recent interview about writing post-Maccabees and the direction of the new band, Felix explained how The Smiths guitarist and songwriter gave them some important advice for their new material.

“I think The Maccabees had just split up, but I’d read Johnny Marr’s autobiography, which I loved, and it was a really striking time to read it because a lot of his life has been about reinvention and change,” he recalled.

He continued: “So there was a correlation in my head at that particular moment in my life with what Johnny’s book had said. I bumped into him at the NME Awards and said, ‘Can I send you some music? We’ve just been doing some instrumental music and we don’t know if it’s good’. So I sent him all these instrumentals, which was actually quite a brazen thing to do looking back at it.”