Rich Brian, NIKI, Beabadoobee and more announced for Head In The Clouds Festival in New York

88rising has announced Head In The Clouds festival’s first-ever expansion into New York this May and its performance line-up.

The Asian-focused rap label took to social media on Monday (March 13) to announce the New York festival, confirming that it will take place on May 20 and 21 at the Forest Hills Stadium. Scheduled to headline the festival so far are ITZY, Rich Brian and NIKI.

The rest of the line-up includes Beabadoobee, MILLI, DPR Live, DPR Ian, XG and more. Check out the line-up below.

Advertisement

Pre-sale tickets to Head In The Clouds New York will go on sale at 10AM ET on Friday, March 17. Registrations are now open at the official Head In The Clouds website.

Head In The Clouds New York marks the festival’s first expansion in North America outside of its usual homeground in California. In December last year, the festival hosted its first-ever expansions outside of North America, taking place in Indonesia and the Philippines.

The current line-up for Head In The Clouds New York is:

Saturday (May 20):

Akini Jing

Beabadoobee

Dumbfoundead

Fifi Zhang

Hojean

ISOXO

ITZY

MILLI

Paravi

Raveena

Rich Brian

Spence Lee

Warren Hue

Sunday (May 21):

Atarashii Gakko!

Dabin

DPR IAN

DPR LIVE

KNOCK2

LØREN

Masiwei

NIKI

P-LO

VEEGEE

WOLFTYLA

XG

Yeek