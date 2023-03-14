Rich Brian, NIKI, Beabadoobee and more announced for Head In The Clouds Festival in New York

88rising has announced Head In The Clouds festival’s first-ever expansion into New York this May and its performance line-up.
The Asian-focused rap label took to social media on Monday (March 13) to announce the New York festival, confirming that it will take place on May 20 and 21 at the Forest Hills Stadium. Scheduled to headline the festival so far are ITZY, Rich Brian and NIKI.
The rest of the line-up includes Beabadoobee, MILLI, DPR Live, DPR Ian, XG and more. Check out the line-up below.
Pre-sale tickets to Head In The Clouds New York will go on sale at 10AM ET on Friday, March 17. Registrations are now open at the official Head In The Clouds website.
Head In The Clouds New York marks the festival’s first expansion in North America outside of its usual homeground in California. In December last year, the festival hosted its first-ever expansions outside of North America, taking place in Indonesia and the Philippines.
The current line-up for Head In The Clouds New York is:
Saturday (May 20):
Akini Jing
Beabadoobee
Dumbfoundead
Fifi Zhang
Hojean
ISOXO
ITZY
MILLI
Paravi
Raveena
Rich Brian
Spence Lee
Warren Hue
Sunday (May 21):
Atarashii Gakko!
Dabin
DPR IAN
DPR LIVE
KNOCK2
LØREN
Masiwei
NIKI
P-LO
VEEGEE
WOLFTYLA
XG
Yeek