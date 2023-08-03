88Rising partner with Honda to offer opportunities to breaking artists

88Rising has announced it has joined forces with Honda to offer opportunities for emerging talent.

The brand is a global music and media company, dedicated to representing the best of Asian talent in America, and offering breakthrough artists a larger platform to pursue their careers.

Now, 88Rising has confirmed that it has developed a partnership with Honda to create more memorable music experiences for fans and continue to support emerging Asian artists.

One of the ways that the two look to do this is at this year’s Head in the Clouds Music and Arts Festival, which is organised by 88Rising and set to take place in Pasadena, California between August 5 and 6.

Here, those who attend are set to “enjoy exclusive experiences and epic performances” organised and watch performances from artists including Stephanie Poetri, Spence Lee, Lyn Lapid, Phum Viphurit, Eyedress, Grentperez and Akini Jing – all of which will be held at the new Honda Double Happiness stage.

The official automotive partner of Head in the Clouds, the ‘88 Type R Honda Customs Shop’ festival activation is “a unique take on the tuner car garage, featuring a 2000 Civic Si project car and the all-new 2023 Honda Civic Type R – the most powerful Honda production vehicle ever sold in the U.S”.

Details of the first Honda and 88rising apparel collaboration have also been shared. Named ‘88 Type R’, the collection will be unveiled at the Head In The Clouds festival, and will also be available online at 88nightmarket.

The apparel on offer will be entirely unisex, and includes cut-and-sew pieces inspired by the late ’90s to early ’00s of the Asian car culture.

Honda began collaborating with 88rising in 2022, with the launch of the all-new HR-V compact SUV. The two brands also released a docu-series featuring 88rising Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI, Indonesian rapper Warren Hue and Chinese-American independent artist mxmtoon – sharing a look inside the career journeys of each artist and the challenges they faced along the way.

Speaking of the partnership, Phillip Lee, the media department lead at Honda Marketing said: “Honda’s support of music and young breakthrough artists spans more than two decades, and our partnership with 88rising will give voice to their stories of imagination and determination.”

He continued: “88rising elevates and empowers Asian artists and Honda is proud to provide a platform to help support their dreams and advance their careers.”

Find out more about the partnership here and find tickets for Head In The Clouds festival here.

Back in May, NME gave the New York edition of Head In The Clouds a four-star review, and praised it for its ability to deliver a “fun-filled festival celebrating the music, culture and food of the Asian diaspora”.

“On Saturday – amid a downpour that threatens to dampen HITC’s spirits but, instead, only seems to lift the crowd’s energy higher – we go from New Jersey all the way to Jakarta,” wrote NME’s Rhian Daly.

“Rapper Spence Lee makes the hop across the Hudson to deliver a rain-soaked set on the Double Happiness stage, getting the huddle of bodies draped in waterproof ponchos to bob along to the easygoing bounce of ‘On God’. Later, on the same stage, San Diego producer ISOxo turns the concrete space in front of him into a fist-pumping, electric rave.