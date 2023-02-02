90 new names added to The Great Escape 2023 line-up

This year’s The Great Escape festival has unveiled 90 new acts for its summer line-up today (February 2).
Added to this year’s festival, which takes place in Brighton between 10-13 May this year, are artists including The Big Moon, Sad Night Dynamite, Willie J Healey and Stone plus many more.
The festival has a long history of supporting new up-and-coming bands and will host 450 new acts in over 30 venues across the city in May.
The new names added today will join the previously announced acts, Maisie Peters and Arlo Parks.

The festival was forced to cancel both its 2020 and 2021 editions due to the coronavirus pandemic, though it did hold a virtual event in 2021.
Last year, the festival returned fully with the likes of Enny, Priya Ragu, Finn Askew, Deema and Sipho on the bill.
You can check out the full list of acts appearing at this year’s festival edition here:
Aggrasoppar
AIME SIMONE
ÁINE DEANE
Alice Low
ALIENBLAZE
Amy Root
Anna Erhard
Antony Szmierek
ARLO PARKS
ARTEMAS
ARXX
Astronne
AVANTDALE BOWLING CLUB
Aziya
BAMBIE THUG
BEEN STELLAR
BELLAH
Ber
Bibi Club
BIG WETT
Billie Marten
BLONDSHELL
Bluem
Braden Lam
BRIMHEIM
Caity Baser
Calum Bowie
Cam Kahin
Cathy Jain
Ceeow
CHALK
CIEL
CUCAMARAS
cumgirl8
Daudi Matsiko
David Kitt
Deadletter
Deki Alem
Dives
Eliza Hull
Ellen Froese
Ellur
English Teacher
Enumclaw
ETHAN BORTNICK
ETHAN P. FLYNN
Eugenia Post Meridiem
Farce
F
EET
Germein
Ghost Woman
Girl and Girl
GIRLS OF THE INTERNET
GROVE
Hannah Grae
Humour
JACOTÉNE
James Ellis Ford
Jericho Noguera
JESSICA WINTER
Jim E. Brown
JOEY VALENCE & BRAE
JULIE PAVON
KAI
BOSCH
Katie Gregson
–
MacLeod
Katie Tupper
King Stingray
Komparrison
LAMBRINI GIRLS
Lana Lubany
LEMONADE SHOELACE
Lila Drew
Lime Garden
LOZEAK
LUCI
MAISIE PETERS
Marianna Winter
Marysia Osu
MELIN MELYN
Mestizo Collective
MEYY
MIA WRAY
MICKEY CALLISTO
Milanosport
NELL MESCAL
Ney Liqa
Nowsm
Oscar Browne
PHOEBE GO
Pillow Fite
POZI
PPJ
REDOLENT
Rianne Downey
Rosellas
rum.gold
Ruth Lyon
Sad Night Dynamite
Saiming
Sam Akpro
Sammy Copley
SANS SOUCIS
Seb
Seb Lowe
Seigfried Komidashi
SERAPHINA SIMONE
SHANGHAI BABY
SHE’S IN PARTIES
SHELF LIVES
SKAAR
Skinner
Slant
SOMADINA
Songø
Sorcha Richardson
Spangled
STACEY RYAN
STONE
Storry
Strawberry Guy
SuperJazzClub
Sylvie
TASMAN KEITH
Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers
TERRA KIN
Thala
The Big Moon
The Chase
THE DI
NNER PARTY
THE DREAM MACHINE
The Facades
The Florentinas
THE HEAVY HEAVY
THE JOY HOTEL
The Lilacs
Ū
la
Vacations
VENBEE
Victor Ray
WILD HORSE
Willie J Healey
WITCH FEVER
Yot Club
Yunè Pinku