90 new names added to The Great Escape 2023 line-up

This year’s The Great Escape festival has unveiled 90 new acts for its summer line-up today (February 2).

Added to this year’s festival, which takes place in Brighton between 10-13 May this year, are artists including The Big Moon, Sad Night Dynamite, Willie J Healey and Stone plus many more.

The festival has a long history of supporting new up-and-coming bands and will host 450 new acts in over 30 venues across the city in May.

The new names added today will join the previously announced acts, Maisie Peters and Arlo Parks.

Any remaining tickets for the festival can be found here.

🌊 NEXT WAVE OF ARTISTS ANNOUNCED! 🌊 Announcing a HUGE list of new artists heading to #TGE23! Including @thebigmoon, @SadDynamite, @WJHealey and many more! 🔥 Head to our website to discover all the new additions!🎸 https://t.co/LQi2mInk7i 🎶- Chikken At The Mall by Deki Alem pic.twitter.com/YmNhsHSNNa — The Great Escape (@thegreatescape) February 2, 2023

The festival was forced to cancel both its 2020 and 2021 editions due to the coronavirus pandemic, though it did hold a virtual event in 2021.

Last year, the festival returned fully with the likes of Enny, Priya Ragu, Finn Askew, Deema and Sipho on the bill.

You can check out the full list of acts appearing at this year’s festival edition here:

Aggrasoppar

AIME SIMONE

ÁINE DEANE

Alice Low

ALIENBLAZE

Amy Root

Anna Erhard

Antony Szmierek

ARLO PARKS

ARTEMAS

ARXX

Astronne

AVANTDALE BOWLING CLUB

Aziya

BAMBIE THUG

BEEN STELLAR

BELLAH

Ber

Bibi Club

BIG WETT

Billie Marten

BLONDSHELL

Bluem

Braden Lam

BRIMHEIM

Caity Baser

Calum Bowie

Cam Kahin

Cathy Jain

Ceeow

CHALK

CIEL

CUCAMARAS

cumgirl8

Daudi Matsiko

David Kitt

Deadletter

Deki Alem

Dives

Eliza Hull

Ellen Froese

Ellur

English Teacher

Enumclaw

ETHAN BORTNICK

ETHAN P. FLYNN

Eugenia Post Meridiem

Farce

F

EET

Germein

Ghost Woman

Girl and Girl

GIRLS OF THE INTERNET

GROVE

Hannah Grae

Humour

JACOTÉNE

James Ellis Ford

Jericho Noguera

JESSICA WINTER

Jim E. Brown

JOEY VALENCE & BRAE

JULIE PAVON

KAI

BOSCH

Katie Gregson

–

MacLeod

Katie Tupper

King Stingray

Komparrison

LAMBRINI GIRLS

Lana Lubany

LEMONADE SHOELACE

Lila Drew

Lime Garden

LOZEAK

LUCI

MAISIE PETERS

Marianna Winter

Marysia Osu

MELIN MELYN

Mestizo Collective

MEYY

MIA WRAY

MICKEY CALLISTO

Milanosport

NELL MESCAL

Ney Liqa

Nowsm

Oscar Browne

PHOEBE GO

Pillow Fite

POZI

PPJ

REDOLENT

Rianne Downey

Rosellas

rum.gold

Ruth Lyon

Sad Night Dynamite

Saiming

Sam Akpro

Sammy Copley

SANS SOUCIS

Seb

Seb Lowe

Seigfried Komidashi

SERAPHINA SIMONE

SHANGHAI BABY

SHE’S IN PARTIES

SHELF LIVES

SKAAR

Skinner

Slant

SOMADINA

Songø

Sorcha Richardson

Spangled

STACEY RYAN

STONE

Storry

Strawberry Guy

SuperJazzClub

Sylvie

TASMAN KEITH

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

TERRA KIN

Thala

The Big Moon

The Chase

THE DI

NNER PARTY

THE DREAM MACHINE

The Facades

The Florentinas

THE HEAVY HEAVY

THE JOY HOTEL

The Lilacs

Ū

la

Vacations

VENBEE

Victor Ray

WILD HORSE

Willie J Healey

WITCH FEVER

Yot Club

Yunè Pinku