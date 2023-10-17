’90s supergroup formed for ‘Britpop Classical’ 2024 UK tour

Members of ’90s Britpop bands have announced they will be coming together for three Britpop Classical shows next summer.

Backed by a live orchestra, Simon Fowler of Ocean Colour Scene, John Power of Cast and The La’s, Mark Chadwick of Levellers, Mark Morriss of The Bluetones and Saffron of Republica will join forces for an orchestral celebration of Britpop and are set to perform a selection of their hits and other iconic tracks from that era.

The one-off run of shows will kick off on June 7 at the Eventim Apollo in London followed by the Symphony Hall in Birmingham on June 8 and will wrap up on June 9 at the Bridgewater Hall in Manchester.

The general ticket sale will take place on Friday, October 20 at 10am. Visit here for tickets

Speaking of the upcoming event in a press release, Fowler said: “Really looking forward to playing some of our hit songs with an orchestra at some of the country’s most beautiful venues and meeting up with faces from the past that we had great fun with”.

Morriss added: “To have the opportunity to perform The Bluetones songs in this style, in these venues, is not something I ever dreamt would be possible. I absolutely cannot wait for these shows.”

Britpop Classical 2024 tour dates are:

JUNE

7 – London, Eventim Apollo

8 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

9 – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

In other news, Morriss of The Bluetones was previously accused of years of abuse by his ex-wife in a blog post.

In a lengthy post, titled ‘If I’m Lying, Come Sue Me’, newspaper executive Anna Wharton accuses Morriss of being a “pathological liar and serial predator,” detailing years of alleged gaslighting, abuse and cheating.

When approached by NME about the claims, Morriss said: “I completely refute all the allegations of abuse which have been raised in this article,” and did not wish to comment.

However when speaking to The Guardian, he said: “I may have been thoughtless and selfish in some of the dealings in my personal life of late, but these allegations of abuse and gaslighting are wholly untrue, and I refute them completely.”