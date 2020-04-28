A 24-hour Bruce Springsteen-athon is taking place this weekend

The organisers of the world’s first club night to play nothing but Bruce Springsteen have announced that they’ll be playing a virtual 24-hour DJ set to raise money for charity.

Hannah Summers and Jon Beck, the brains behind the Hungry Heart club night, will spin 24 hours of nothing but The Boss this Saturday (May 2), in a bid to raise £10,000 for Childline, Trussell Trust, Barts Trust, Age UK and Hospice UK.

Taking place from 1PM, the duo will divide the event into a selection of festival-style sets, including Springsteen’s best known hits, rarities and covers of his back catalogue.

Advertisement

In return for a donation, Summers and Beck say that fans will receive shout outs, song requests and even the chance to dish out marriage proposals.

“We want everyone from around the world to get involved and join our Springsteen-athon. It doesn’t matter what time it is, we will be live streaming our DJ set all day and all night, splitting the hours up into different themes!” the pair said.

“We’re so pleased that our Hungry Heart house parties have spread some joy at this difficult time – now let’s go one step further and raise what we can for the other people who need our help right now!”

Fans who wish to take part can log on here from 1PM on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the duo also masterminded an Oasis house party – with fans listening to an eclectic selection of the band’s tunes across 90 minutes.