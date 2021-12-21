Drake has emerged victorious from a $4billion (£3.02billion) lawsuit filed by an alleged home intruder.

As reported by Billboard, the case against Drake was launched this past summer with plaintiff Mesha Collins claiming that Drake defamed her publicly through posts made on Instagram. It comes after Collins allegedly broke into the rapper’s LA home in April of 2017.

Drake’s attorneys responded to the case last month, calling it “frivolous” and saying Collins had filed it based on “delusional figments of her imagination” in an attempt to make contact with the rapper.

Advertisement

The lawsuit has now been dismissed, with Los Angeles Superior Court judge Virginia Keeny declaring that Collins “has not demonstrated any of defendant [Drake’s] statements were about plaintiff Collins or that he used her identity, name, or likeness in his Instagram posts or endorsements”.

“Even if plaintiff Collins could establish the statements were about her,” Keeny said in court documents sighted by Billboard, “she has failed to establish that such statements were of a private fact that is offensive and objectionable to the reasonable person.”

On November 18, Drake’s attorney – Stanton “Larry” Stein, representing law firm Russ August & Kabat – filed to have the case dismissed on the terms that Collins’ lawsuit was “egregiously baseless”. Stein said the claims that Drake defamed Collins were “pure fiction”, and assured that “until he was served with this lawsuit, [Drake] had no idea who Collins was”.

Earlier this month, Drake buried the hatchet with former rival Kanye West, ending a feud that spanned over a decade to perform a benefit concert for Larry Hoover. At one point during the show, Drake referred to West as his “idol”.

December has also seen Drake withdraw his nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards. He was up for two awards – Best Rap Album (for ‘Certified Lover Boy’) and Best Rap Performance (for ‘Way 2 Sexy’ featuring Future and Young Thug).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a recent study has claimed that listening to Drake’s music while jogging will make you run slower than normal.