A baby has legally been named Korn following a hospital mix up

A mix up at a US hospital meant that a newborn baby was legally given the name Korn, rather than Kora as her mother intended.

The mother, Kells Tate, shared the hospital’s mistake on Twitter, posting a photo of the birth certificate and saying: “THE HOSPITAL MESSED UP MY BABYS NAME AND WE JUST GOT THE BIRTH CERTIFICATE AND ITS KORN MY BABYS NAME IS LEGALLY KORN.”

She added in a follow-up tweet: “1. The name is supposed to be Kora. 2. Yes this should be able to be easily fixed if we are fast!. 3. There is a chance they may have had me double-check this but to be fair I was down a lot of blood at the time.”

Baby Korn: "B…" Kells: "Omg, she's about to say her first word" Baby Korn: "B… -Boom na da noom na na nema

Da boom na da noom na namena" pic.twitter.com/oFw9mnQsO0 — 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖚𝖓 (@Shadowfaaax) April 24, 2021

The nu-metal band of the same name are yet to comment on the baby accidentally named in their honour.

It’s not the first time Korn have inadvertently gone viral this year. Last month, a school teacher became a hit on TikTok after creating a version of the alphabet song using the band’s ‘Coming Undone’.

Last week, meanwhile, Korn frontman Jonathan Davis confirmed that Korn worked on a new album during lockdown.

“It’s like an act of God to get us all together to do anything,” he said. “We have to plan that all out. I’m sure there are a bazillion other bands with new music to release, too. In the meantime, let’s just go out, play live and have some fun.”

Guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch previously teased that the band have “some really exciting news” coming soon.