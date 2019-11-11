Banksy designed Royksopp cover of ‘Melody A.M.’ has been sold for a huge price

It was one of only 100 hand-painted by the elusive artist in 2002

Banksy has sold an iconic vinyl cover of Royksopp‘s 2001 breakthrough album ‘Melody A.M.’ for a record price.

The cover, which you can view below, was one of only 100 hand-painted by Banksy himself, back in 2002.

It sold for $10,256 (over £8000), making it the highest-priced sale ever seen on Discogs.

The cover shows the duo’s name in a standard green, stencilled font. Below it is a green design that look like pixellated treetops.

Royksopp’s debut album was a huge success for the Norwegian band and peaked at Number 9 in the official UK albums chart.

Last month, Banksy launched his very own online store, selling iconic items from as little as £10.

The haul included the stab vest Stormzy wore for his headline slot at this year’s Glastonbury festival, an Ultra HD TV, mugs, cushions and his Tony The Tiger rug.

Many of the products advertised featured at a recent art installation in Croydon, which has now closed even though it never officially opened.

Royksopp last released their final album the ‘Inevitable End’ in 2014. They have since continued to release one off songs including 2016 single ‘Never Ever’.

The song featured Susanne Sundfor, who previously featured on the songs ‘Running To The Sea’ and ‘Save Me’ on ‘The Inevitable End’ and Royksopp’s cover of Depeche Mode’s ‘Ice Machine’ from their ‘Late Night Tales’ compilation.