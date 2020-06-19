‘A Bay Bay’ rapper Hurricane Chris arrested for second-degree murder

‘A Bay Bay’ rapper Hurricane Chris has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Louisiana, it has been reported.

The star – whose real name is Chris Dooley – was arrested today (June 19) over an incident in which he claimed he acted in self-defence.

A man was shot around 1am today at a Texaco gas station in Shreveport, Louisiana. He was taken to hospital, where he later died. Dooley, 31, claimed the man had tried to break into his car.

According to local news station KSLA News 12, authorities have obtained video footage of the shooting “that detectives believe showed that Dooley did not act in self-defence”.

Dooley’s arrest record claimed he shot the victim multiple times and was found to be in “illegal possession of stolen things”. The car he said the man attempted to be broken into was allegedly reported stolen in Texas.

The victim’s identity had not been released at the time of writing.

Y’all talking about Hurricane Chris done came to Shreveport shooting folks early this morning. pic.twitter.com/j2O5rydZnz — Jade Jackson (@IAMJADEJACKSON) June 19, 2020

The rapper released his debut album ’51/50 Ratchet’ in 2006, which featured his hit single ‘A Bay Bay’. The track peaked at Number Seven on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and Number 3 on the rap chart and has been certified platinum. Since then, he has released a second album (2009’s ‘Unleashed’) and a series of mixtapes and singles.

His latest mixtape ‘King Cane’ was released in 2017, while he put out two tracks in 2019 – his own single ‘How I Feel’ and a feature on Lotto The Cash Cow’s ‘Anti Normal’. He has also collaborated with the likes of Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Boosie, Mario and more.