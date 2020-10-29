Listen to A Blaze Of Feather’s haunting new single ‘Witching Hour’

A Blaze Of Feather has shared a new song called ‘Witching Hour’ – you can listen to it below.

The song is set to appear on ‘Labyrinth’, the forthcoming second album from the elusive solo artist (aka Mickey Smith).

Despite its fittingly spooky title, Smith explained in a press release that the glitchy, seven-minute track was born during the spring of last year. It arrives with an accompanying official video shot on 16mm film.

Advertisement

“My mind was rushing at about 3am, and I couldn’t sleep. I’ve heard they call this strange warp of the clock the witching hour, and that name resonates,” Smith recalled. “It can be a hyper-creative state, but also torturous with wild memories, thoughts and feelings playing out like winter storms.

“Waves of positive and negative energy. Past and future scenarios play out, bringing hot cold sweats. On a bad night, the feeling of relief when the sun starts rising and the madness starts to leave is tangible.”

Smith added: “That morning it got light early and I just went straight up to the shed where I record my music, at about 4.30am. The maddest dawn chorus was exploding with colour and sound so bright. It made me think of a Cornish word ‘Kanndir’ that translates roughly as ‘bright ground’. I recorded some of the bird-song outside and then drifted into my own musical world, picking up the pieces.

“This tune came out of that session, and was all really done within a few hours, lost in a haunted dream. It’s amazing how a simple sunrise, daylight, making it through those intense hours can reset everything, feels like you get another crack at it all.”

‘Witching Hour’ follows on from the previously released ‘Magpie’ and ‘Clock Hands’, which will also appear on ‘Labyrinth’. The record arrives on November 20 – you can pre-order your copy here.

Advertisement

The album’s tracklist is as follows:

1 Killing the Reverie

2 Labyrinth

3 Magpie

4 Witching Hour

5 Kanndir

6 Fields

7 Serpentine

8 Clock Hands

9 A Time of Low Frequency

10 Gentle Man