A Bob Marley musical is coming to London next year

A new musical inspired by the life and music of reggae legend Bob Marley will debut in London next year.

Get Up, Stand Up! will debut at London’s Lyric Theatre from February 6, 2021, on what would have been the seminal musician’s 76th birthday.

The story of Marley’s rise to superstardom is being brought to the stage by Olivier Award winning duo Lee Hall and director Dominic Cooke, with actor and playwright Arinzé Kene tackling the role of Marley himself.

Describing the musical – which will feature classic hits such as ‘Three Little Birds’ and ‘No Woman No Cry’ – Kene said: “I feel absolutely honoured to be able to take on this role. It is not only an honour to be able to spread Bob Marley’s message further, but to get to be him for a little while is a lifelong dream come true. I grew up on his music and his mantra and he has been one of my role models since I was a child. I feel as if he’s in my DNA. He’s the man, I love him.”

Bob Marley’s daughter Cedella added: “Our father’s music means so much to so many people around the world, we’re beyond thrilled to be able to bring it to both fans and new audiences alike in a new way led by the stellar team of Lee Hall and Dominic Cooke, and starring the fantastic Arinzé.

“As a family we feel that our father would be proud to know that his legacy is a source of creative inspiration and continues to bring people together.”

Tickets for the production will go on sale from April 21, 2020.