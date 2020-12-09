A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie arrested at his home on gun and drug charges

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has been arrested after police allegedly discovered guns and marijuana at his home.

The discovery was reportedly made at the rapper’s home in Demarest, New Jersey, and he has been charged with weapons and marijuana possession and a disorderly persons violation.

According to NorthJersey.com, his manager also faces drug charges and his personal security guard faces charges of illegal weapons possession as a result of the search.

While New Jersey residents voted to legalise recreational marijuana, it is currently illegal in the state.

In January 2019, he topped the Billboard 200 chart in the US with his album ‘Hoodie SZN’, despite having sold only 823 physical copies.

As the New York Times reports, the vast majority of the figures that skyrocketed the rapper to the top spot were via accumulated streams. Figures show that 20 songs on Boogie’s album were streamed 83 million times, which equates to having shifted 58,000 units.

In July, he also teamed up with Lil Uzi Vert and Don Q on the track ‘Flood My Wrist’.

He is yet to comment on his arrest.