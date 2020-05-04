Brilliant Lego remake of Glastonbury has been watched by millions

A recreation of Glastonbury using lego has been viewed by millions of people after coronavirus forced the cancellation of the iconic festival.

Adam Hardman was set to attend his third Glastonbury this summer but decided to recreate the event in his back garden after it was officially cancelled in March.

After enlisting the help of housemate Jonathan Oakes, the pair headed to their back garden in Warrington to mock up the event using thousands of tiny bricks – with their end result becoming a viral sensation.

Viewed by more than three million people online, the pair’s take on the festival featured their own version of the famous Pyramid Stage, and an array of special effects which they created using a smoke machine, party lighting and sparklers.

An iPad was also used to display previous performances from the likes of The Killers, the Arctic Monkeys, Coldplay, Dolly Parton and the Chemical Brothers.

Speaking to the Warrington Guardian, Adam said: “I can’t even open the Facebook app on my phone at the minute because of how many notifications I’m getting, it’s bonkers.

“Some of the comments and messages that have been coming in are amazing. One woman said she was ready to throw the towel in, and this had turned her around.

“It’s just been one thing after another recently, and I just thought that if someone watches this and smiles then we’ve achieved something.”

Their virtual take on Glastonbury comes after healthcare experts claimed that live concerts and festivals may not be able return until autumn 2021.

It is also believed that social distancing restrictions could be kept in place in the UK for the rest of the year