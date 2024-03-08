A.C.E announce upcoming 2024 ‘Rewind_us’ US tour

K-pop boyband A.C.E have announced their upcoming 2024 ‘Rewind_us’ US tour.

A.C.E revealed yesterday (March 7) that they would be heading on a tour of the US in 2024, titled ‘Rewind_us’. The boyband have yet to announced the dates and venues for the tour, but more information is expected in the coming weeks.

The tour announcement comes just weeks after the boyband made their long-awaited return with the mini-album ‘My Girl: My Choice’. The project was their first release in nearly three years, following their September 2021 re-packaged album ‘Changer: Dear Eris’.

The dates for A.C.E’s upcoming 2024 ‘Rewind_us’ US tour are:

TBA

In other news, K-pop girl group aespa have teased a brand-new song titled ‘Get Goin” for the upcoming second season of Apple TV+’s Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock. It will be their second collaboration with an Apple TV+ original release, following the song ‘Hold On Tight’ for the soundtrack of 2023’s Tetris.

Meanwhile, Former NCT member Lucas Wong will make his solo debut this year, his label SM Entertainment has confirmed. It comes just weeks after the controversial singer addressed is past scandals in a two-part documentary titled Freeze and Unfreeze.

Elsewhere, former Dal Shabet singer DALsooobin – also known as DJ Suvin – has announced her upcoming 2024 tour of Europe. It’ll feature six stops in Germany, the Netherlands and more this May.

Plus, K-pop girl group NewJeans have teased that they potentially have a tour and new music on the way, during a red carpet interview at the Billboard Women in Music 2024 event.