A caretaker of Young Dolph’s memorial has reportedly been shot and killed

Jeremiah Taylor, one of the people responsible for regularly maintaining a memorial to the late rapper Young Dolph in Memphis, has reportedly been shot and killed.

A report by Fox 13 Memphis said that Taylor was shot in the Getwell Road area of Memphis, with police currently seeking suspects and witnesses.

“Jeremiah was a great person,” friend Frank Gottie told the station. “He was so creative. He was so on point. He was helpful, he would help anybody.”

Dolph died on November 17, 2021 after he himself was killed in Memphis. According to eyewitnesses, the 36-year-old musician was shot through the window of a local bakery, Makeda’s cookies.

A memorial to the rapper was set up at the shop shortly afterwards, consisting of posters, flowers and artwork. Taylor would return multiple times a week to ensure its upkeep.

In a feature on ABC News 24 in January (watch below), Taylor was said to return to the memorial for at least 15 minutes every day. He went to the same school as Dolph, grew up in the same neighbourhood and met the rapper several times.

“I want people around the world to know we care about Dolph,” Taylor said in the feature. “The love he had with people. A lot of people are realising and now seeing the person that he always was. Taking care of his community, being a philanthropist, and really promoting financial independence. [It’s] a moral that he taught.”

In January, 23-year-old Justin Johnson and 32-year-old Cornelius Smith were charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm, and theft of property over $10,000 in relation to Dolph’s murder. Both men pleaded not guilty to their charges.

Shundale Barnett has been charged with being an accessory. He was released from custody on January 21 (after 10 days in prison) and, as reported recently, subsequently went missing. He is wanted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, with an arrest warrant active at the time of writing.

Last week, Devin Burns, and Joshua Taylor were announced as persons of interest by the Memphis Police Department. A $2,000 (£1,501) reward is in place for each of their arrests.