A Certain Ratio for Tim Peaks Diner at Kendal Calling – cutting their set to vinyl

A Certain Ratio have been announced for this year’s Kendal Calling – and will be cutting their set to a special vinyl record for fans to purchase onsite. Find all the details below.

The Manchester post-punk band are scheduled to play a show in Tim Burgess‘ Tim Peaks Diner at the Lake District festival on Friday, August 2. They’ll mix, master and press the gig on wax, and sell copies of it during a signing session on Sunday (August 4).

Any remaining copies of the record capturing A Certain Ratio’s Kendal Calling 2024 performance are set to be made available to purchase online the following day (August 5).

Advertisement

“We’ve always wanted to play Kendal Calling, especially Tim Peaks Diner, so we are very excited,” the group said in a joint statement. “The performance will consist of songs from the new album [‘It All Comes Down To This’], as well as some bona fide ACR classics. The performance will be recorded, mixed and pressed on the day, and sold as a limited-edition of 300 vinyl on the Sunday of the festival.”

They concluded: “Tim will also be joining us on stage for something special. Better get practicing those cowbells, Tim!”

Burgess added: “It’s always a pleasure putting together the Tim Peaks line-up for Kendal Calling and this year is as exciting as ever – to get the nod from ACR was a magical moment – to think that we’re cutting the set to vinyl is such a thrill as a record collector. Plus it’s my venue so I can join in if I want to.”

As for the wider Tim Peaks Diner bill, the Charlatans frontman explained: “In November I was made a Fellow of The Royal Northern College of Music so I thought it might be good to invite them along to play a few songs with me and Helen O’Hara.

“As ever we have at least one secret set and it’s an absolute beauty.”

Advertisement

He went on: “There’s amazing artists throughout the line up, including Ultimate Thunder and Two Headed Horse who have both been part of our Help Us Help Bands project – loads of fantastic DJs a couple of book events with Dave Haslam, Psych Sunday and Tim Peaks FM – all powered by damn fine coffee. Like a festival within a festival.”

Check out the line-up poster for Tim Peaks Diner at Kendal Calling 2024 above.

This year’s edition of Kendal Calling will feature headline performances from Noel Gallagher, Paolo Nutini and The Streets.

Other acts on the bill include Sugababes, Pale Waves, Declan McKenna, Peace, The Lottery Winners, The Reytons, CMAT, The Snuts, Kate Nash, The Pigeon Detectives, Katy B and Glasvegas.

A Certain Ratio are set to release their Dan Carey-produced new album ‘It All Comes Down To This’ on April 19 via Mute. Pre-order/pre-save it here. Additionally, the band will showcase the record on a UK headline tour this spring. Find any remaining tickets here.