A Certain Ratio for Tim Peaks Diner at Kendal Calling – cutting their set to vinyl

A Certain Ratio have been announced for this year’s Kendal Calling – and will cut their set to a special vinyl record for fans to purchase onsite. Find all the details below.

The Manchester post-punk band are scheduled to play a show in Tim Burgess‘ Tim Peaks Diner at the Lake District festival on Friday, August 2. They’ll mix, master and press the gig on wax, and sell copies of it during a signing session on Sunday (August 4).

Any remaining copies of the record capturing A Certain Ratio’s Kendal Calling 2024 performance are due to be made available to purchase online the following day (August 5).

Advertisement

In a joint statement, the group said: “We’ve always wanted to play Kendal Calling, especially Tim Peaks Diner, so we are very excited.

“The performance will consist of songs from the new album [‘It All Comes Down To This’], as well as some bona fide ACR classics. The performance will be recorded, mixed and pressed on the day, and sold as a limited edition of 300 vinyl on the Sunday of the festival.”

They concluded: “Tim will also be joining us on stage for something special. Better get practicing those cowbells, Tim!”

Burgess added: “It’s always a pleasure putting together the Tim Peaks line-up for Kendal Calling and this year is as exciting as ever – to get the nod from ACR was a magical moment – to think that we’re cutting the set to vinyl is such a thrill as a record collector. Plus it’s my venue so I can join in if I want to.”

As for the wider Tim Peaks Diner bill, the Charlatans frontman explained: “In November I was made a Fellow of The Royal Northern College of Music so I thought it might be good to invite them along to play a few songs with me and Helen O’Hara.

Advertisement

“As ever we have at least one secret set and it’s an absolute beauty.”

He went on: “There’s amazing artists throughout the line up, including Ultimate Thunder and Two Headed Horse who have both been part of our Help Us Help Bands project – loads of fantastic DJs a couple of book events with Dave Haslam, Psych Sunday and Tim Peaks FM – all powered by damn fine coffee. Like a festival within a festival.”

Check out the line-up poster for Tim Peaks Diner at Kendal Calling 2024 above.

Kendal Calling 2024